Barbara Baugher Obituary
Barbara Baugher

Oct. 18, 1947 - June 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Barbara R. Baugher, 71, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. She was born October 18, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana to David & Wilma (Anderson) Stafford.

She married Steven Baugher in 1996. He preceded her in death in 2012. Surviving is a son, Charles Edward Suiter II of Mishawaka; 4 grandchildren, Gloria Jeffries, Charles Jeffries, Selina Ray, and Olivia Suiter; and 2 great-grandchildren, Psyan Ray and Liberty Ray. Also surviving is her brother, David (Harriett) Stafford and her adopted daughter, Lisa Kimble both of South Bend.

Barbara enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and collecting butterflies. She was a retired Cab Driver.

In keeping with her wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of life service for Barbara will be held at a later date. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019
