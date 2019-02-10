Barbara Born



July 7, 1939 - Feb. 8, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Barbara Sue Born, 79, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 10:04 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on July 7, 1939 in South Bend, IN to the late Clyde and Myrtle Faye (Matson) Robison.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tim) Lanning of Granger, IN; son, Robert (Lori) Born of Jefferson, GA; grandson, Ares (Denise) Howard of Mishawaka, IN; granddaughter, Amber A. (2d LT Brandon) McVey of New Carlisle, OH; granddaughter, Megan (Ben) Katonka of Lakewood, OH; grandsons, Matt and Josh Lanning of Granger, IN; great-grandsons, Sam, Gavin, and Skylar; and great-granddaughters, Ambrosia and Lilyanne.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Robison, Larry Robison, and Gary Robison of South Bend, IN; daughter, LeeAnne Born of Mishawaka, IN; mother-in-law, Esther Born; and father-in-law, Harold Born. She was also preceded in death by her dear husband, Robert Born, in 1966.



Barbara was a lifelong resident. She retired from Nyloncraft. She had many hobbies. She loved her family very much. She spent most her time watching her favorite mystery shows and doing crosswords. She was small but fierce and a fighter to the end.



There will be no services or visitation.



In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to in Barbara's name.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019