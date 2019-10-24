Home

POWERED BY

Services
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brookins-Prater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Brookins-Prater


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Brookins-Prater Obituary
Barbara

Brookins-Prater

May 16, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2019

WARSAW, IN - Barbara Brookins-Prater, 84, of Winona Lake, IN, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Gail R. and Iva L. (Bowers) Hidy and was born on May 16, 1935.

Barbara loved time spent with her family and especially loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love for children was apropos as she cared for children professionally. She also worked with United Telephone Company as an operator. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Euchre, and was previously a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary, both of South Bend.

Those who survive include three daughters: Joni Brookins, Brenda (Dane) Weaver, and Ellen (Steve) Stayer, all of Warsaw; four grandchildren: Greg Weaver of Indianapolis, Brittany (Travis) Hartman of Leesburg, Eric (Kristin) Stayer of Fishers, and Tara (Justin) Kundert of Indianapolis, six great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Her parents, five sisters, and four brothers all preceded Barbara in passing.

A Life Celebration has been planned at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw with visitation on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. On Monday at 11 a.m, there will be a funeral service in the funeral home with visitation for one hour before the service. Burial will be in South Whitley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ronald McDonald House, 350 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
Download Now