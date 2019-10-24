|
|
Barbara
Brookins-Prater
May 16, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2019
WARSAW, IN - Barbara Brookins-Prater, 84, of Winona Lake, IN, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Gail R. and Iva L. (Bowers) Hidy and was born on May 16, 1935.
Barbara loved time spent with her family and especially loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love for children was apropos as she cared for children professionally. She also worked with United Telephone Company as an operator. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Euchre, and was previously a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary, both of South Bend.
Those who survive include three daughters: Joni Brookins, Brenda (Dane) Weaver, and Ellen (Steve) Stayer, all of Warsaw; four grandchildren: Greg Weaver of Indianapolis, Brittany (Travis) Hartman of Leesburg, Eric (Kristin) Stayer of Fishers, and Tara (Justin) Kundert of Indianapolis, six great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Her parents, five sisters, and four brothers all preceded Barbara in passing.
A Life Celebration has been planned at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw with visitation on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. On Monday at 11 a.m, there will be a funeral service in the funeral home with visitation for one hour before the service. Burial will be in South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ronald McDonald House, 350 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019