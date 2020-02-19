|
Barbara “Gail”
Buechner
Feb. 14, 1938 - Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Gail Parr Martin Buechner passed away on February 16, 2020 after a courageous battle fighting cancer. Gail was born on February 14, 1938 to Margaret Street Parr and Ottis Parr in Waycross, GA. Soon after World War II, Gail and her family moved to Tye, TX. During her high school years, she joined both the tennis and basketball teams. She excelled in both sports, even earning herself a scholarship to college from playing basketball. Gail graduated from Shallow Water High School in 1955 and from the University of Texas in 1959 with a degree in Home Economics. Gail married Fr. William Evans Martin in 1958 and together they moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 1960. In July of 1962, they adopted their daughter, Jennifer Ann Martin Przybylski (Joseph). In December 1964, they adopted their son, Joseph Christopher Martin. Gail and her family moved to South Bend, IN in 1971 so her husband could get his PhD from the University of Notre Dame. Gail worked as a substitute teacher in the Indiana and Michigan schools until accepting a position as a kindergarten teacher at the Early Childhood Development Center at Saint Mary's College. She remained a teacher there for over 10 years, during which she got her Master's in Education from Indiana University South Bend. In 1984, Gail and Fr. Bill moved to Fort Wayne, IN. Gail taught Early Childhood Development at Ivy Tech while Fr. Bill served as the Rector of St. Alban's Church. In January, 1986, Fr. Bill passed away. Gail returned to South Bend, IN in 1988 to be closer with her daughter and family. Upon returning to South Bend, Gail returned as a member of the Cathedral of Saint James, and on January 6, 1990, she married Frederick George Buechner. Gail cared for her grandchildren in South Bend and was a part of her daughter's family on a daily basis. She was a very active member of the Cathedral of Saint James. She taught Catechesis of the Good Shepard to the younger children for 29 years and was President of the Daughters of the King chapter for over 10 years. Gail was a lay Eucharistic Minister and took communion to homebound members of the church during the week. She was also very willing to give members a ride to church if they had no other means of transportation. Gail loved her big family; she had 10 grandchildren: Joseph Przybylski III (Liz), Stephanie Plencner (Matthew), David Przybylski (Luisa), Katelyn Przybylski, Jacob Przybylski, Benjamin Przybylski, Matthew Przybylski, Joseph Martin Jr., William Martin Jr., and Reba Martin; and 9 great-grandchildren: Julianna Przybylski, Ashley Przybylski, Michelle Przybylski, Jolene Przybylski, Sofia Przybylski, Isabella Przybylski, David Przybylski Jr., Joseph Plencner, and Willow Plencner. She made sure to be present for every birthday party and special event in their lives. Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Parr, father, Ottis Parr, husband, Bill Martin, brother, Daniel Parr, and grandson, Joseph Przybylski III. She is survived by her husband, Fred Buechner; daughter, Jennifer Przybylski (Joseph) and family; son, Joseph Martin and family; brother, John Ness; and sister, Janie Ness. Gail was known to every person she met as a generous, selfless, loving, and devoted woman. She truly was an angel on earth and every life she touched has had a lasting impact on the legacy she leaves behind her.
Funeral services for Gail will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. James Episcopal Church, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. Entombment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Memorials contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. James Episcopal Church. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020