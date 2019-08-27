|
Barbara C. Phipps
May 3, 1927 - August 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara C. Phipps, 92 years old, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Brentwood at Niles, an assisted living and memory care facility. Mrs. Phipps was born on May 3, 1927 in Cambridge, England to the late Arthur and Alice Louise (Cornwall) Thurbon. She moved to South Bend on April 4, 1946 from England. On August 4, 1945 in Cambridge, England, Barbara married Willard M. “Bill” Phipps, who preceded in death after 65 years of marriage on September 28, 2010. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Jennifer L. Phipps on October 17, 2015; two sisters, Joyce Irene Hammond and Rita Alice Saddington; and three brothers, Leslie Arthur, Eric John and Alfred Val Thurbon.
Mrs. Phipps worked as a clerk in England for 4 years at the News Agent Store. She retired in 1988 from Brightway as a clerk where she worked for 20 1/2 years. Barbara and Bill took in 17 foster children between 1965 and 1970. The children ranged in age from one day old to 18 years. Some of the children kept in touch with their foster family for many years after they left the house.
Mrs. Phipps is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Phipps of Reynoldsburg, OH and Pam (Bill) Kennedy of Niles, MI; her granddaughter, Allison Louise Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She is also survived by her loving dog, Izzy.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Dr. Martin Langhofer will officiate. A private burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara C. Phipps may be donated to Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blvd. #101, Portage, MI 49002. Online condolences may be offered to Barbara's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019