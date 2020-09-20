Barbara Callahan



Jan. 2, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2020



ROCHESTER, IN -



Barbara Ann (Winters) Callahan, 62, of Rochester, Indiana passed away on September 11, 2020 at 5:41 a.m. at St. Joseph Health System, Plymouth Campus. On January 2, 1958 in Sullivan, Indiana she was born to Edward E. Winters and Clara J. (Cummins) Winters. She lived in the Argos community since 1968.



On February 25, 1989 in Niles, Michigan she married Arthur “Art” W. Callahan.



Barbara worked in construction, primarily roofing with Midland Engineering and was a member of Local #23.



She has been a member of the Argos United Methodist Church since her youth, and was actively involved with Kids of Hope at the Argos school. Barbara was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1976.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Art Callahan of Rochester, Indiana; children, Toni Fore of Plymouth, Indiana, Sarah Lockwood and husband Jononthan of Knox, Indiana, and Charles Callahan of Rochester, Indiana; seven grandchildren and one arriving very soon; mother, Clara Winters of Rochester, Indiana; and sisters, Mary Moreau and husband Tony of Rochester, Indiana, Loretta Winters of Rochester, Indiana, Carol Arnett of Rochester, Indiana, and Debra Scarborough and husband Bob of Quincy, Florida.



She is preceded in death by her father; daughter, Elizabeth Good; and brothers, Edward Winters and Robert Winters.



Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church with Rev. Max Milton.



Memorial contribution may be made to: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana 46501 or Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, Indiana.





