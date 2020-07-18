Barbara Carter



Feb. 22, 1951 - July 5, 2020



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Barbara Gohn Carter, 69, formerly of Cassopolis, MI, died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL.



Barbara, the daughter of George and Mary Jane Gohn, was born on February 22, 1951 in Niles, MI.



She was a graduate of Cassopolis High School in Cassopolis, MI. After graduation she worked at Gohn Drug Store in Cassopolis, MI.



Barbara enjoyed camping, needlepoint, playing cards, and singing in the Cassopolis Methodist Church Choir. She was a member of the Cassopolis School Band, playing the clarinet all through her school years. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and then became a Girl Scout Leader. She loved being a member and performing in the Cassopolis Community Plays.



Barbara married Richard Parrish in Cassopolis, MI on August 21, 1977. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1995. Together they had a son, Martin Parrish.



Barbara later married Michael Carter of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Cassopolis, MI, on October 7, 2007, in Cassopolis, MI and moved to Zephyrhills, FL where she made her home.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael Carter of Zephyrhills, FL, son, Martin (Kelli) Parrish of Osceola, IN, sister, Nancy (Doug) Wiseman of Granger, IN, brother, Jim (Pam) Gohn of Cassopolis, MI; and stepdaughters, Lynn (Richard) Accoe, Carol Pompey, Sarah (Daine) Smith, Melissa (Corey) Wright, and Michelle (Kurt) Sanders.



Also surviving are grandsons, Adam Parrish and Collin Parrish; and step-grandchildren, Marissa Wright, Brenden Wright, Sabriel Wright, Breanna Sanders, and Seth Sanders.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Jane Gohn, husband, Richard Parrish and four stepchildren,



Per Barbara's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Notification will be published at that time.





