Barbara Catherine Aigotti
Dec. 4, 1937 - Jan. 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Barbara Catherine Aigotti, age 82, of Mishawaka, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the cherished wife for 56 years of Dr. Ronald Aigotti, treasured mother of four children, and grandmother of thirteen grandchildren. She was born to the late Lucille and Herbert Davis in Carroll, IA, on December 4, 1937.
Central to Barbara was her Catholic faith. Thus, she was always looking for ways to help her community. She worked at the Chapin Street free clinic, now the Sister Maura Brannick Health Center, as a dedicated volunteer and employee for several years. Most recently, she volunteered every week helping the Sisters of the Holy Cross. Previously, she worked as a school teacher in the local Catholic school district and tutored in the after school program at Saint Stephens School.
Besides her work in the community, Barbara raised a family of four children and was a dedicated mother and wife. She was tireless in her love for her children and grandchildren. Everywhere she went, she was always looking for small gifts as little tokens of love for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, four children, thirteen grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, and countless friends who will carry her in their hearts always.
Services will be held at Christ the King Parish on Saturday, January 18 at 12:30 p.m. Location details on the reception following the service will be provided at the service. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Sisters of the Holy Cross at cscsisters.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020