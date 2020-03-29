|
Barbara Daniells
May 31, 1921 - March 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Daniells Sylvester of South Bend, Indiana died on March 20, 2020 in South Bend. Born on May 31, 1921 in Oak Park, Illinois, to John Earl and Adelaide (Crum) Daniells, she was raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois before moving to South Bend in 1949. She is survived by three children: Alan (Deborah Gang), Kate Sylvester White (Clarence), and Mary; seven grandchildren: Nathan, Lauren, Will, Daniel, Benjamin, Colleen, and Leah; and seven great-grandchildren. One son, Mark, preceded her in death on December 17, 2019.
Barbara, a lifelong student of literature, politics, and history, was educated at the University of Wisconsin, the University of Chicago, and St. Mary's College. Her love of Shakespeare inspired ongoing study and frequent trips to the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada. She was a dedicated teacher at the Stanley Clark School until her retirement in 1986.
A woman of many interests, she grew beautiful orchids and was active in the Michiana Orchid Society for many years. She and her former husband Rowland were founding members of the First Unitarian Church of South Bend, where she helped organize and sustain the Women's Book Group that continued to meet for more than 50 years, always with a rigorous reading list. She loved the St. Joseph County Public Library, especially the downtown library. When she became unable to drive there herself, the library's Homebound Services brought her bags of treasured books and a special friendship with the volunteer, Martha Kummerer.
She moved from her beloved home in South Bend's Northwest Triangle neighborhood to Healthwin Specialized Care Center in 2015. The family wishes to thank their dedicated staff for providing compassionate care during these final years.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph County Public Library or to the public library of your choice. Per Barbara's wishes there will be no visitation. Cremation will take place. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020