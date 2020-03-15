|
|
Barbara Danita
Gammage
Jan. 11, 1966 - March 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Danita Gammage, 54, of South Bend, IN, passed away March 11, 2020 at Fountainview Place Nursing Home, Mishawaka, IN.
Barbara was born in South Bend, IN, to Nyling Gammage and Gwendolyn Harris on January 11, 1966; they both preceded her in death.
Barbara was mainly a homemaker but she worked for the hotel and school industry as well. Her passions were cooking, cleaning, gardening, decorating, and taking care of everybody.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Danita DeArmond; five sons, Marcus, Maurice, Sean, Bobby, and Keith DeArmond; five grandchildren, Amaya, Maurice, Jr., Makynzee, Simone, and Madilynn DeArmond; two sisters, Melinda Jones and Sherry Bigsbee; four brothers, Tony, Tommy, Nyling Jr., and Kevin Gammage; two special aunts, Donnie and Brenda Jones, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020