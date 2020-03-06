|
Barbara E. Gray
May 1, 1942 - March 1, 2020
NILES, MI - Mabel Barbara Ellen Gray, age 77, of Niles, Michigan, returned to her heavenly home, Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, at her residence. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her and ultimately gave her peace.
She was born May 1, 1942 in Redkey, IN, and raised on a farm by her late parents, Rosa and Augustus Cook; she was the youngest of ten children.
Barbara studied nursing at Valparaiso Indiana University where she obtained her Bachelors degree. There she met David Davisson. They were married for fifteen years and had two children together, Mindy Marshall and Molly Davisson.
Barbara was a nurse at Pawating Hospital for twenty-seven years. Until her retirement she devoted her time to geriatric care. There she met Harold Gray, while he cared for his aunt. Harold and Barbara were married fifteen years and built a life together in Niles, Michigan. There they shared many memories at their home with their families.
She was a member of Granger Community Church, and a homemaker. She enjoyed arts, crafts, her bible study, and spending time with her children. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Harold; her daughters, Mindy and Molly; and her grandchildren, Jordan and Christian.
Barbara's Funeral service will be TODAY at 1:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. There will be one hour of visitation before the service time. Pastor Dan Puckett will officiate the service. Burial will be at Smith Chapel Cemetery.
The family gratefully accepts prayers, condolences, and memories.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020