Barbara Ellen Hall



Sept. 3, 1928 - March 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Our loving Mother & Grandmother, Barbara Ellen Hall, gained her angel wings and entered into heaven's gates on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. Barbara passed away with her loving family by her side. She was a retired CNA for many years. She also retired from the YMCA as a greeter and worked at the Aids Ministry for many years. Barbara was a loyal fan of Notre Dame football and loved to tailgate with her family & grandchildren. She was a loyal fan of all her grandchildren's sports, which she always attended. Mom loved to play bingo with her best friend, Martha Lou, who was waiting for her to play bingo. Barbara was the daughter of David and Mildred Jackson who are both deceased. Also preceding her in death are a brother, David Jackson Jr., her son, Stephen (Butch) Major Sr., her husband, George Thomas Hall, two grandsons, and her precious granddaughter. Barbara is survived by her six daughters, Linda Ramirez (Juan), Cathy Barnes, Nancy Strickland (Kenny), Shelly Hernandez (Johnny), Tammy Carroll (Roger), and Kelly McCorvey; sister, Jackie Knight (Gene); twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Barbara will be loved and missed by her loving family and friends. Mom was the one who was always there if you needed anything -- a hug, kind words, or just a friend. She will be truly missed.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 29 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St., South Bend. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Barbara E. Hall to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.



Rest in love Mom



"We will see"! Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.