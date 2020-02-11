|
|
Barbara F. Fisher
April 17, 1944 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara F. Fisher, 75, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in her home. She was born in Paso Rovles, CA on April 17, 1944 to the late Frank and Pauline (Anderson) Leopold as their only child. When she was two years old she moved with her parents to Detroit, MI. She graduated from high school there. She married Roger Fisher on July 18, 1970. Together they raised his son, Russell Fisher. Barbara worked for 25 years at J.E. Walz Furniture store as a Book Keeper. She then went to work for T.C.U. as a Bank Teller from 1991-2007, from which she retired. She loved to bowl, golf, and go to the casino with her husband Roger. She is survived by her stepson, Russell Fisher, her granddaughter, Samantha Nichole Fisher, both of South Bend, many cousins, and her good friends, Linda and Marge. Per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be cremated and her cremains will be placed in a niche at Riverview Cemetery. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Becky, Tara, and Heather for their special care of Barbara. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020