Barbara Geisleman



Dec. 17, 1945 - May 30, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Geisleman, 74, of South Bend passed away peacefully on, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Barbara was born on December 17, 1945, to the late Charles and Melveina (DuBois) Foltz in Mishawaka.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Don) Greider; grandson, Austin Greider; sisters, Nancy (John) Williams and Mary (Wayne) Bennett as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by numerous friends and her dear Potter Point family.



Barbara enjoyed going to casinos, scratch off tickets, and spending time with her family.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 2, from 6-8 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The Funeral service for Barbara will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at 12pm in the funeral home. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.



Donations in Barbara's honor may be made to Beacon Cancer Care Memorial, 615 N Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.





