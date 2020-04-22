Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Barbara Goodman-Bradley


1946 - 2020
Barbara Goodman-Bradley Obituary
Barbara

Goodman-Bradley

Feb. 14, 1946 - April 19, 2020

NILES, MI - Barbara Goodman-Bradley, 74, of Niles, MI, was born on February 14, 1946 in South Bend, IN to Eugene Miller and Lucille Shelton and raised by Charles and Elizabeth Brown. On Sunday, April 19, 2020 the Lord called her home after an extended illness.

Barbara was a member of the Class of 1963, the first graduating class from Brandywine High School. She graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with her associate degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse with most of her career specializing in Dialysis care where she served many years as the director. On February 4, 1996 she married the love of her life, Daniel L. Bradley.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Paul Adams. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Daniel L. Bradley of Niles, MI; sister, Jeanie Miller-Woods (Dwayne) of Houston, TX; children, LaKeisha Byrd (Pete) of Niles, MI, Torre' Goodman of Kalamazoo, MI, Daniel Bradley Jr. (Stacey) of Goshen, IN, Yolanda Bradley-Poindexter of Benton Harbor, MI, Julia Wells of Benton Harbor, MI, Sheila Glass (Gary) of Benton Harbor, MI, Xavier Bradley (Anais) of Houston, TX, Sharmara Wells of Benton Harbor, MI, Tanya Bradley of South Bend, IN, and Tyrone Bradley of Elkhart, IN; her best friend of 67 years, Carolyn Taylor-Gary of Niles, MI, 26 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation for Barbara will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan, MI from 5-8 pm. The family will be having a private burial at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
