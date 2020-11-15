Barbara Hall
Jan. 20, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Barbara J. Hall, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Golden Living Center.
Barb was born January 20, 1934 in South Bend to the late Herman and Viola (Guess) Hall. She was a 1953 graduate of John Adams High School and lived in the South Bend/Mishawaka area most of her life.
Barb was employed for 41 years at Toasty Shop in South Bend and for many years was the manager. She also worked for the South Bend School Corporation. For eight years, Barb and her sister Joan ran “The Sisters Elegant Tea Parties”. She attended Twin City Baptist Church in Mishawaka. She enjoyed flower gardening, making crafts, and doing tea parties.
Barb is survived by sisters, Joan (Hall) Stealy and Dixie (Hall) Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Batalis, Lois Jumps, and June Rast; and three brothers, David, Tom, and Mike Hall.
Services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 16, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Jerry Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday.
Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care.
