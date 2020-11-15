1/1
Barbara Hall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Hall

Jan. 20, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Barbara J. Hall, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Golden Living Center.

Barb was born January 20, 1934 in South Bend to the late Herman and Viola (Guess) Hall. She was a 1953 graduate of John Adams High School and lived in the South Bend/Mishawaka area most of her life.

Barb was employed for 41 years at Toasty Shop in South Bend and for many years was the manager. She also worked for the South Bend School Corporation. For eight years, Barb and her sister Joan ran “The Sisters Elegant Tea Parties”. She attended Twin City Baptist Church in Mishawaka. She enjoyed flower gardening, making crafts, and doing tea parties.

Barb is survived by sisters, Joan (Hall) Stealy and Dixie (Hall) Rose; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Batalis, Lois Jumps, and June Rast; and three brothers, David, Tom, and Mike Hall.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 16, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Jerry Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday.

Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved