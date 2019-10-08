Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bealor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Bealor


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Bealor Obituary
Barbara J. Bealor

Jan. 31, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019

LAPORTE, IN - Barbara Jean Bealor, 93, of La Porte, IN, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in LaPorte, IN.

Surviving are two sons, Paul Bealor of La Porte, IN and Tim Bealor of Mendon, IL; and daughter, Joan Woodrow of Lafayette, IN.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A Life Celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joellyn Chadwick officiating. Interment will follow in the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, IN.

Contributions may be made to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN, 46383.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haverstock Funeral Home
Download Now