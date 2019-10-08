|
|
Barbara J. Bealor
Jan. 31, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019
LAPORTE, IN - Barbara Jean Bealor, 93, of La Porte, IN, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in LaPorte, IN.
Surviving are two sons, Paul Bealor of La Porte, IN and Tim Bealor of Mendon, IL; and daughter, Joan Woodrow of Lafayette, IN.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A Life Celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joellyn Chadwick officiating. Interment will follow in the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, IN.
Contributions may be made to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN, 46383.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019