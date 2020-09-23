1/1
Barbara J. Berta
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Berta

Jan. 23, 1938 - Sept. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Barbara J. Berta, 82, of South Bend died Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born January 23, 1938 to Joseph and Eugenia Kiska. On May 24, 1958, she married Robert J. Berta who survives along with sons, Bruce (Heather) and Brock (Karen); grandchildren, Felicia, Briana, Sadie, Elaina, Margaret, and Alex, and a large extended family.

Barbara was a familiar face to those who knew her at Stutz Stables in the South Bend Thieves Market. She looked forward to weekly visits from her customers, whom she treated as her friends.

She had a philosophy about life: “Always greet everyone with a warm smile. Live your life in a way that enables you to like yourself.” She believed people have a need to like themselves first in order to be kind and caring towards others. She never liked negative feelings or thoughts. Instead, she tried to focus on the good in this world. She refused to judge others.

Barbara was a giving person who worked passionately for causes she supported. She was a familiar face at Marian High School in Mishawaka where she worked countless hours on events to benefit the school. She was a strong believer in Reins of Life, a therapeutic horseback program in South Bend, and admired by the Rosary Society at St. Jude's Church in South Bend for her salads. Her generosity knew no limits. To her, “fun” was doing for others.

Visitation will be at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614 on Friday, September 25 from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a brief service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in her honor made to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

The family reguest that masks be worn.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved