Barbara J. Berta
Jan. 23, 1938 - Sept. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Barbara J. Berta, 82, of South Bend died Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born January 23, 1938 to Joseph and Eugenia Kiska. On May 24, 1958, she married Robert J. Berta who survives along with sons, Bruce (Heather) and Brock (Karen); grandchildren, Felicia, Briana, Sadie, Elaina, Margaret, and Alex, and a large extended family.
Barbara was a familiar face to those who knew her at Stutz Stables in the South Bend Thieves Market. She looked forward to weekly visits from her customers, whom she treated as her friends.
She had a philosophy about life: “Always greet everyone with a warm smile. Live your life in a way that enables you to like yourself.” She believed people have a need to like themselves first in order to be kind and caring towards others. She never liked negative feelings or thoughts. Instead, she tried to focus on the good in this world. She refused to judge others.
Barbara was a giving person who worked passionately for causes she supported. She was a familiar face at Marian High School in Mishawaka where she worked countless hours on events to benefit the school. She was a strong believer in Reins of Life, a therapeutic horseback program in South Bend, and admired by the Rosary Society at St. Jude's Church in South Bend for her salads. Her generosity knew no limits. To her, “fun” was doing for others.
Visitation will be at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614 on Friday, September 25 from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a brief service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in her honor made to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
The family reguest that masks be worn.