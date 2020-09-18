Barbara J.
“Barb” Elledge
June 14, 1951 - Sept. 15, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Barb passed peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by family and friends. Barb was born in Mishawaka, IN, and lived in the surrounding Michigan and Indiana area most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy West, and her sister, Lorraine Schneider.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Elledge, daughter, Nicole (Jamie) Borden of Osceola, IN, and sister, Nancy Walker of Fort Collins, CO. Her beloved surviving grandchildren are Chelsey Borden, Jessica Borden, Chad Elledge, Jordan Elledge, Ryan Elledge, and Travis Elledge; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, and adoring nephews and nieces.
Barb will be remembered for her loving heart, infectious laugh, and her friendship to so many. She lived many years on lakes or rivers and found great peace near them. She loved to shop and travel and was about to embark on a retirement life in Florida. Barb trusted and loved her savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be held at The Community Church of Edwardsburg (28647 US 12 West, Edwardsburg, MI 49112) TODAY, Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 am. Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart is assisting the family.
Those who wish to share a memory or send a condolence may do so at www.billingsfuneralhome.com
.