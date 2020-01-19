|
|
Barbara J. Fulmer
April 6, 1945 - Jan. 15, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Barbara Janet Fulmer of Granger, IN, passed away on January 15, 2020, after a 5-year battle with kidney and heart disease. Barbara was born on April 6, 1945 to the late Jerome and Jane Keller in Mishawaka, IN. After graduating from Penn High School, she went on to study nursing at Memorial Nursing School. After graduation, she was employed by Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital. In 1967, she met Richard J. Fulmer, and they were married on September 20, 1969. Left to cherish the memory of Barbara include her husband, Richard and her son, Jonathan (Miranda) Fulmer; grandchildren, Grace, Jake, and Delaynie Fulmer; along with brothers, Jerry Keller of Osceola and Jim (Renee) Keller of Mishawaka. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Janelle Fulmer. Barbara was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishawaka, IN. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and was able to enjoy many trips across the United States. She adored her three grandchildren, and you always saw a smile on her face when they were around. Friends will be received from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Tuesday, January 21 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Mishawaka on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30am. There will also be an hour visitation at the church before the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Contributions in memory of Barbara can be made to the St. Joseph County 4-H Scholarship Fund with Barbara's name in the memo; send to 5117 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020