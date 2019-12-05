|
|
Barbara J. Glowacki
Aug. 11, 1958 - Dec. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Jean Glowacki, 61, of South Bend passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, December 1, in her residence. Barbara was born August 11, 1958 in Spangler, PA to the late Elnora I. (Woodside) and Robert R. Higgins and was a long time area resident. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Patricia Wilson and David Higgins. She is survived by her daughters, Tina M. Wheeler-McNew (Brian) of Knoxville, TN, Tawnya L. Johnson (Jonathon) of Portage, MI, and Tammi L. Spivey of Dowagiac, MI; seven grandchildren; sisters, Alice James and Robin Hunter both of Newberry, MI; her brother, Robert Higgins of Cleveland, OH; and her long-time companion, Karen Pendl.
Barb enjoyed many things in life. She spent many years as a care provider. She enjoyed dancing and doing shows with friends. Barb always had a special way of lighting up a room, being the life of the party. She loved being around her family and friends - most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She would sit and do crafts for hours, making all kinds of things to take to the craft shows. Barb was quite the book worm, often spending time getting lost in a good book. Another one of her passions was spending time with Karen, outside and in the garden, planting flowers and doing landscaping. There is no doubt that Barb was a very special woman who touched many hearts.
A private celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019