Barbara J. Hess
1928 - 2020
Barbara J. Hess

Jan. 30, 1928 - Sept. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Barbara J. Hess, 92, passed away at 2:30pm Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Healthwin Specialize Care Facility.

Barbara was born on January 30, 1928 in South Bend to Clyde and Grace (Pecher) Uhl. She retired from United Export, was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma, the Marcellus Home Arts Club, Christ the King Catholic Church, and the former Turners. Barb also had been the manager of Hemlock Lake Campgrounds for over 25 years. She was an avid reader and will miss her newly adopted dachshund, Baxter. On November 5, 1955 she married Michael Hess. He died on January 12, 1992. She was also preceded by two brothers, Robert Uhl and George Phillips.

Surviving are two daughters, Michaelene “Mickey” (Sid) Jacobsen and Paula (Thomas) Sulentic, a son, Andrew (Catherine) Hess, two grandchildren, Colin (Kristen) Jacobsen and Levi (Natasha) Sulentic, and a great-grandson, Jason Sulentic.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
