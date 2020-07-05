Barbara J. Inks
March 4, 1936 - June 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara J. Inks, 84, of South Bend passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born March 4, 1936 in Mishawaka to the late Harry and Ruth (Hamman) Palmer. On June 24, 1955 in Mishawaka, Barbara married her former husband, Jack Inks, who preceded her in death on April 30, 1990.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Terri Huffman of Osceola, IN, Sherri Hallett of Arlington, WA, and Cynthia Shrock of Granger, IN; sons, Donald (Beth) Inks of South Bend, IN and Michael (Penny) Inks of Wakarusa, IN; fourteen grandchildren: Keith (Courtney) Inks, Glenn (Tiffaney) Inks, Sarah (Ryan) Jones, Carrie (Justin) Spencer, Jennifer (Patrick) Harrington, Nicholas (Jenn) Huffman, Tiffany (Michael) Yates, Bethannie (David) Polaski, Courtney (Chris) Bowman, Jessica (Brandon) Sargent, Corben Shrock, Jackson Shrock, Samuel Shrock, and Lucy Shrock; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Debbie (Scott) Rippley of South Bend, IN. In addition to her parents and former husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Joy Branch; brothers, Harry Palmer II and Albert Palmer; and sons-in-law, Mark Huffman and Scott Hallett.
Barbara worked in the dietary department at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for 22 years before retiring in 1998. She was a Campfire Leader and Den Mother, as well as a lifetime member of the PTA. Barbara was an avid reader and loved sewing, knitting, decorating cakes, baking, and scrapbooking.
The family will gather privately at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to YWCA, 1102 Fellows Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
Online condolences can be sent to the Inks family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.