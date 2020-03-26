Home

SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara J. LaCosse, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 11:15 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home. Barbara was born on November 23, 1934 in Carbon, Indiana to Lawrence and Caroline (Powell) Thomas. She had been employed for ten years with the former Dyneck Corporation in South Bend. On August 22, 1953, in the First Baptist Church of South Bend, she married Lewis L. LaCosse, who survives. Barbara is also survived by her two children, Jody (Daniel) Madigan of South Bend, Indiana and Mark (Michele) LaCosse of Granger, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Kole) Kracher, Nathan (Heidi) Daren, Jenae (Josh) Newberg, Bryce LaCosse, and Austin LaCosse; and by five great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jacob Daren, Blake and Heath Kracher, and Eli Newberg. Barbara was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen Shields, Lillian “Pat” Forslund, and Ida Mae Shelton; and three brothers, Dave, Junior, and Tom Thomas. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, the joy of her life. In her free time, she loved gardening and keeping her lawn in pristine condition. She also enjoyed decorating the front bay window on her house. There will be no visitation or services. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
