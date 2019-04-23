Services HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME 615 E MAIN ST Niles , MI 49120 (269) 683-3000 For more information about Barbara Meyer Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Meyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara J. Meyer

July 4, 1926 - April 20, 2019



NILES, MI - Barbara J. Meyer, age 92 years, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan died at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with her family singing hymns around her bed at her home in Niles, Michigan following an extended illness.



She was born on July 4, 1926 in Royal Oak to Elmer Lewis and Minnie Belle (Hopson) Adams. She was always amused by the great fireworks and celebrations on her birthday, and - having died after sunset - left us to celebrate the Easter holiday. She was graduated from the former Royal Oak High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Ottawa (Kansas) University. Returning to Royal Oak, she was briefly employed in the Detroit offices of the former Chrysler Corporation, and then was employed by the Royal Oak Schools as a teacher at Lockman Elementary School for several years until resigning to raise her family.



Barbara was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Royal Oak and actively participated in the merger/transformation to Genesis - The Church where she served in many capacities on Sundays, and in the office during the week. She was also active in the American Baptist Women, and was a Past Detroit Area President which allowed her to visit every community and culture of American Baptist Women throughout Detroit and across the state. When her children were young, she was active in the PTA at Lockman Elementary, an adult volunteer with Girl Scouts of America (picture a basement full of cases of cookies), and very active with the Band Boosters at the former Royal Oak Dondero High School. She volunteered at the former Detroit Baptist Camp (now Lael) and with her husband began camping with a group from church, continuing to camp throughout Michigan and the surrounding states with their children.



She had a strong call to the mission of sharing Jesus with others, doing so locally by hosting neighborhood parties to develop friendships - using Tupperware Sales as an excuse. She also volunteered with inner-city ministries, and was a very active advocate for First Baptist's sponsorship of Vietnamese immigrants at the end of the war.



She was always curious about everything around her, lots of looking, touching, asking questions, and reading. Even as her health declined, she would study the patterns in wood grains while waiting for healthcare, and would reach out to feel the fabric of a jacket a visitor was wearing. Her personal devotion to Jesus was evident in her daily Bible Study and reading of “The Secret Place”. Her prayer life was powerful, and included intercessions for her children, grandchildren, and each great-grandchild.



On July 28, 1950 at First Baptist Church of Royal Oak she married Thomas Frederick Meyer. They enjoyed telling the story of “marrying the mailman”, as Barbara had just returned from college, and was spending the summer painting the dormers of her parents' house on Gardenia Avenue when the letter carrier noticed her and began a conversation. They celebrated the remarkable fifty-first anniversary of their wedding prior to Tom's death on September 19 of 2001.



She was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Belle Adams; her brother, Lieutenant James Elmer Adams, U.S.Navy in 1947, and a brother, Kenneth who died in childhood.



Surviving family includes her children, Jim (& Jeanne) Meyer of Niles, Jeann Sargent of Arlington, Texas, and Wendy Meyer of Niles; grandchildren, Rachel (& Nick) Limberopoulos, Adam (& Samantha) Meyer, and Aaron (& Rachelle) Meyer; and great-grandchildren, Noula, Katriana, Zoe, Brenden, Demetra, Nasia, Thanasi, Ariella, and Michaela.



The Funeral Service for Barbara Meyer will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1446 East Main Street in Niles with Pastor Mark Youngberg of the church officiating, assisted by the Rev. Fran Lane-Lawrence of Niles. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.



In Royal Oak, the family will receive relatives and friends from Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Genesis - The Church, 309 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Committal Services will follow at the graveside in Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak with Chaplain Cathy Beaumont, U.S.Navy, Retired officiating.



Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Missions at Genesis - The Church; https://www.genesisthechurch.org/giving. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019