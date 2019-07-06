Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Welsheimer Funeral Home
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
Barbara J. Ray


1926 - 2019
Barbara J. Ray Obituary
Barbara J. Ray

Sept. 15, 1926 - July 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara J. Ray, 92, of South Bend died at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 in her residence following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Ray was born September 15, 1926 in South Bend to the late Alice F. (Ribble) and J. Oscar Johnson and was a lifetime area resident. On May 23, 1947 in South Bend, as Barbara Johnson she married Charles W. Ray, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Johnson. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn A. LaMarche of South Bend and Susan E. Ritchie (Dale) of Marsellus, MI; four grandchildren, Erin Maure (Hannah), Noelle Maure, Ryan Maure (Jennifer), and Heather Newman; and seven great-grandchildren, Paxton, Eric, Morgan, Madison, Mariah, Ellie, and Owen.

Barbara was a member of the former Progress Club. She was also a member of a bridge club for many years and enjoyed Wednesday morning breakfasts with her friends, working puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice and Senior One Care for their wonderful care of Barbara through her illness.

Funeral Services to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. Committal services and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. TODAY, July 6 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, Senior One Care, 3131 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, or the . Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 6, 2019
