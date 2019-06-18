Barbara J. Van Es



August 15, 1938 - June 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Jean Van Es, 80, of South Bend died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Van Es was born August 15, 1938 in South Bend to the late Margaret (Longnecker) and Lawrence H. Frick, Sr. and was a lifetime area resident. She was also preceded by her brothers, Lawrence Frick, Jr. and Robert D. Frick. On August 12, 1956 in South Bend, as Barbara J. Frick she married Richard J. Van Es who survives. Also surviving are her children, Tammy Patrick of Portland, OR and Richard J. Van Es, Jr. (Mary) of Granger; and four grandchildren, Colin and Haley Van Es, and Ben and Thomas Patrick.



Barbara worked as a Real Estate Broker and retired from Prudential Realty. She dedicated her life to her family and her faith. Barbara passed on her lifelong love of learning, cooking, baking, reading, and music to her children and grandchildren.



Funeral Services for Barbara will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at New Apostolic Church, 5602 S. Ironwood Dr. with Reverend Kerry Hab officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.



Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the church. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.