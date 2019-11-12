|
Barbara J. White
Nov. 28, 1929 - Nov. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara J. White, 89, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Grand Emerald Place. She was born November 28, 1929 in Lansing, MI to the late DeVere and Cecile (Sawin) Ervin. On June 28, 1947 in Three Oaks, MI, Barbara married William F. White, who preceded her in death on October 25, 1983.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Celia (Len) Moretti, Sherry (Raymond) Landrum, and Wendi (Willard) Vest; six grandchildren, William Moretti, Leonard (Mandy) Moretti, Thomas (Erin) Moretti, Amber Vest, Christopher Vest, and Chad Vest; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Miriam. In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara is preceded by one daughter, Vicky White; one sister, Janice; and one brother, Doug.
Barbara retired from Marian High School in 2017 after working 21 years as the manager of the cafe. One of her greatest joys was working with the students and making sure they were well-fed. She spent her time volunteering with Reins of Life and Pet Refuge, and was a member of the Ostomy Club with the . Barbara enjoyed travelling, working in the yard and feeding the woodland creatures, and she had a special place in her heart for her two dogs, Mitzy and Sassy, and cat, Snoopy.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home, and again on Friday one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, MI.
Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619, Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614, or St. Margaret's House, 117 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019