Barbara Jean Carr
March 24, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Barbara Jean Carr, 85, of Galien, MI was promoted to the presence of her Lord and Savior at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Niles, MI. She was born on March 24, 1935 in Hymera, IN to the late George Sr. and Della (Ward) Easton. On September 5, 1953 in Mishawaka, IN she was united in marriage to Clyde E. Carr.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Clyde E. Carr; son, Ronald E. Carr of Newton, TX; daughter, Rhoda J. (James) Graves of Argyle, TX; daughter-in-law, Joan “Joni” Carr of Galien, MI; four grandchildren, Ryan M. (Jessica) Carr, Ashley N. (Scott) Bryant, Nathan R. Carr, and Austin C. (Amber) Graves; and 11 great-grandchildren: Paige A. Shafer, Ella R. Carr, Grayson W. Bryant, Marilyn G. Carr, Addison R. Bryant, Hudson C. Graves, Peter M. Carr, Leighton M. Graves, Sophia E. Carr, Easton R. Bryant, and Charlotte E. Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rodger Monroe and Norvin Randall Carr; sister, Violetta Hillebrand; and five brothers, Leland, Thelbert, LaVerne, George Jr., and Kenneth Easton.
Barbara will be remembered by her family for her unwavering devotion. She spoiled her family in many ways and will be remembered by family and friends for her delicious feasts and love for entertaining. She was blessed with many musical talents: guitar, accordian, piano, organ and she sang lead and harmony in a country and bluegrass gospel group.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ireland Road Church of God, 16555 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Galien Cemetery, Galien, MI. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Contributions in memory of Barbara may be offered to Ireland Road Church of God. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.