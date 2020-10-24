1/1
Barbara Jean Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Carr

March 24, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Barbara Jean Carr, 85, of Galien, MI was promoted to the presence of her Lord and Savior at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Niles, MI. She was born on March 24, 1935 in Hymera, IN to the late George Sr. and Della (Ward) Easton. On September 5, 1953 in Mishawaka, IN she was united in marriage to Clyde E. Carr.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Clyde E. Carr; son, Ronald E. Carr of Newton, TX; daughter, Rhoda J. (James) Graves of Argyle, TX; daughter-in-law, Joan “Joni” Carr of Galien, MI; four grandchildren, Ryan M. (Jessica) Carr, Ashley N. (Scott) Bryant, Nathan R. Carr, and Austin C. (Amber) Graves; and 11 great-grandchildren: Paige A. Shafer, Ella R. Carr, Grayson W. Bryant, Marilyn G. Carr, Addison R. Bryant, Hudson C. Graves, Peter M. Carr, Leighton M. Graves, Sophia E. Carr, Easton R. Bryant, and Charlotte E. Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rodger Monroe and Norvin Randall Carr; sister, Violetta Hillebrand; and five brothers, Leland, Thelbert, LaVerne, George Jr., and Kenneth Easton.

Barbara will be remembered by her family for her unwavering devotion. She spoiled her family in many ways and will be remembered by family and friends for her delicious feasts and love for entertaining. She was blessed with many musical talents: guitar, accordian, piano, organ and she sang lead and harmony in a country and bluegrass gospel group.

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ireland Road Church of God, 16555 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Galien Cemetery, Galien, MI. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Contributions in memory of Barbara may be offered to Ireland Road Church of God. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved