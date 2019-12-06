Home

Barbara Jean (Harvey) Joseph

Aug. 13, 1933 - Nov. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Jean (Harvey) Joseph, born August 13, 1933, passed away November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer Joseph, Sr.; her parents, Rebecca and Armey Lee Harvey; two brothers, Paul and Andrew Harvey; one sister, Anna Marie Anderson; and grandson, Justin Mosby. She is survived by her two remaining sisters, Delores Moore and Joan Winters; four children, Marietta Mosby, Sandra Joseph, Diane Sutton, and Jeffery Joseph (Pam); two stepsons, Elmer Joseph, Jr. and Rondle Anderson, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held on November 14, 2019 at Noon at Corpus Christi Church and repast will follow at St. Augustine Church in South Bend, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
