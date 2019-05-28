Barbara Jo Eberhart



July 10, 1936 - May 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Barbara Jo Eberhart, 82, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Mishawaka.



Barbara was born on July 10, 1936 in Mishawaka to Buford and Kathryn (Weir) O'Blenis. She was preceded in death by her parents.



On June 8, 1956 in Mishawaka, she married Dr. Mahlon Gilbert Eberhart. Surviving are her husband, Gilbert; daughters, Kathryn Payne of Greenfield and Laurel (John) Coppens of Mishawaka; son, Brian (Lisa) Eberhart of Mishawaka; and grandchildren, Alayna and Caroline Eberhart, David and Hanna Coppens, and Carson Payne.



Barbara was a member of Hilltop Lutheran Church in South Bend and was co-owner of Eberhart Dentistry with her husband. She was a Mishawaka High School graduate, class of 1954. Barbara was First Chair Cello player in the All City Orchestra and Mishawaka High School.



A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, June 5 at 5 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 S. Ironwood, South Bend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilltop Lutheran Church, 4114 S. Ironwood, South Bend, IN 46614 or Hope Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 4488, South Bend, IN 46634, or the Salvation Army.



Published in South Bend Tribune from May 28 to June 4, 2019