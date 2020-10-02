Barbara K. Warner



Nov. 15, 1923 - Sept. 29, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Barbara Katherine Warner, a lifelong South Bend resident, community leader, and philanthropist passed away after an extended illness. She follows her parents, Eugene B. and Merle S. Warner; and her brother and sister-in-law, E. Blair and Jane J. Warner. She is survived by her niece and nephews, James B. (Christine) Warner of Winter Springs, FL, John A. (Leslie) Warner of Scottsdale, AZ, Katherine A. (Timothy) Fulnecky of Mishawaka, IN, and Arthur S. Warner of Niles, MI, and their numerous descendants. Barbara was loved by all, and will be missed by many friends and family.



Barbara earned her bachelor's degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. After graduation, she worked as an advertising copywriter in Washington, DC, and a Washington-based news service, and later was a reporter for the South Bend Tribune.



Barbara had a passion for travel, visiting the four corners of the world, often returning with regional art pieces. A lover of all types of art, she really appreciated live performances of music and theater. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, her sporty cars, and many summers at Diamond Lake. With her wry sense of humor, a twinkle in her eye, and occasional shenanigans, her zest for life and laughter was infectious.



Barbara had a long career of leadership and volunteering with many organizations, particularly in the arts. She served as a long time board member and co-founder of the South Bend Museum of Art, and was a founder of the Art Center Foundation Board and the Art League. She served on the Board of Directors of the South Bend Symphony, the Midwest Pops Orchestra, and the IUSB Board of Advisors. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and the St. Joseph County Community Foundation. For over 50 years she volunteered with the Family and Children's Center, serving in numerous capacities, including past Board President. She was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Indiana University South Bend in recognition of her years of service to the community.



A special thank you to her many caregivers in recent years, especially Danelle and Nancy.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to her favorite charities: Family & Children's Center, Inc., the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, or the South Bend Museum of Art.





