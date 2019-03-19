Barbara K. Williams



Nov. 1, 1931 - March 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara K. Williams, 87, of South Bend, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence. Barbara was born November 1, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Velma (Bellwood) Lowden.



She graduated in 1950 from South Bend Central High School. She was a respiratory care therapist for over thirty years at Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.



Surviving are her two daughters, Kathy (Carl) Dosmann of Dowagiac, Michigan and Shelly of South Bend; sister, Beverly (Fred) Bettner of South Bend; and her two chihuahua's, Dolly and Maya. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana. A private burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637.