Barbara Katherine Claeys
April 8, 1929 - April 11, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Family & Friends, by the time you read this, I will have stepped into the presence of my dear Lord and Savior, not because of deeds I have done but because of the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Anyone who trusts and receives Jesus Christ as their personal Savior can only physically die. The real person, the God created soul, the real me expressed through my body, has gone to be with the Lord and will not experience one moment of death. Jesus' resurrection changes everything. What a promise! What a Savior! Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die.” John 11:25, 26. (Written by Anna Mary Schrock - Barbara Claeys' sister)
Barbara was born to Andrew and Mary (Rapp) Armbruster on a farm in Syracuse, IN. She graduated from New Paris High School and Memorial School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse in several capacities.
Barbara is predeceased by her first husband, Charles Mikesell. She is also predeceased by her parents; her brothers, George and Elmer Armbruster; sisters, Emma Rock, Edna Armbruster, Lillian Butt, and Ann Schrock; and nephew, David Armbruster.
In 2004, she married Walter Claeys who went to be with his Lord on September 14, 2014. Her devotion to and love of him is well known to all who knew Barb.
She is also survived by a nephew, Dan (Deborah) Armbruster of Syracuse, IN, a niece, Mary Sue (David) Grenert of Lakeville, several great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Pamela (Rich) Mendenhall, Cheryl (Ben) Smith, Mark Claeys, and Christy (Tim) Hanlon.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved sharing her strong faith in God and enjoyed passing out OUR DAILY BREAD booklets and Bible tracts to those she met.
Due to the Corona Virus health risks, there will no visitation or services. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020