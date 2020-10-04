1/2
Barbara L. Martino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Martino

Sept. 16, 1932 - Sept. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Barbara Lou Martino, 88, of Mishawaka, passed away at 6:06 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 in Creekside Village of Mishawaka. Barbara was born on September 16, 1932 in Bremen to the late Paul and Venus (Ponader) Musser. She is survived by her son, Robert (Peggy) Rowland of Edwardsburg, five grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Bruce and Larry Rowland; and two twin brothers, Tom and Jerry Musser. After retirement, Barbara enjoyed making donuts for the Village Pantry in Anderson, IN. Ironically, her brother, Jerry, owned a donut shop in Arkansas. Per her wishes there will be no visitation or services. Private burial of ashes will take place at a later date and she will be laid to rest in the Bremen Cemetery next to her son Larry. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved