Barbara Lou Martino, 88, of Mishawaka, passed away at 6:06 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 in Creekside Village of Mishawaka. Barbara was born on September 16, 1932 in Bremen to the late Paul and Venus (Ponader) Musser. She is survived by her son, Robert (Peggy) Rowland of Edwardsburg, five grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Bruce and Larry Rowland; and two twin brothers, Tom and Jerry Musser. After retirement, Barbara enjoyed making donuts for the Village Pantry in Anderson, IN. Ironically, her brother, Jerry, owned a donut shop in Arkansas. Per her wishes there will be no visitation or services. Private burial of ashes will take place at a later date and she will be laid to rest in the Bremen Cemetery next to her son Larry. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
