Barbara Lee Graves



April 2, 1946 - March 1, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Barbara Lee Graves, 72, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on April 2, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to Richard and Mary Louise “Babe” (Myers) Schrader. On July 26, 1969 she married Norbert Graves, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2017. Barbara was also preceded in death by her father and one daughter, Nicole Gerolium. She is survived by her mother, Mary Louise “Babe” Myers of Clearwater, Florida; one son, Michael (Rhonda) Graves of LaPorte, Indiana; two grandchildren, Emily and Ty Graves; and one sister, Sandra (Ken) Peek of Clearwater, Florida. Barbara moved to New Carlisle in 1970, coming from South Bend. She was a member of the New Carlisle Community Church, where she was a deaconess, elder, and trustee. She was part of the Mill Creek Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society. Barbara loved to make crafts. After graduating from Washington High School Class of 1964, Barbara went on to Vogue Beauty College, where she graduated in 1965. She worked for many years at Martha's Beauty Salon in South Bend. Barbara cherished her family, especially her two grandchildren. Visitation for Barbara will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana from 4:00 until 8:00 pm E.S.T. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am E.S.T. at the New Carlisle Community Church on Wednesday, March 6. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to the New Carlisle Community Church Food Pantry or The Center for Hospice Care in South Bend. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary