Barbara M. Lane
Barbara M. Lane

Oct. 10, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI -

Barb passed peacefully in her sleep from a stroke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lane, and her brothers, Robert (Mary) Solfisburg and Lloyd (Rosemary) Solfisburg. She is survived by daughters, Kay Lane and Kimberly Lane (Ron) Evans; two grandchildren, Mitchell (Lisa) Evans and Molly Evans, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Barbara was originally from Chicago and moved to Edwardsburg in 1954 when she married Bob Lane. They celebrated 63 years together before his passing in 2017.

Barb loved playing bridge, her Golden Retrievers and Arabian Horses. Bob and Barb travelled extensively while in good health and had many stories to tell from their travels. Always the entrepreneurs, Bob and Barb started a dress store in Edwardsburg in the early 1970's. When that was sold, Bob went on to start a new business and Barb did all of the book work for the new business. Bob was often heard saying, “You can take the girl out of Chicago, but you can't take the Chicago out of the girl”.

In her later years, Barbara developed dementia which limited her travels and her social events. Barb never forgot who her family was, even though at times she was living in the past. Barb suffered a stroke in April of 2019 which weakened her condition.

Barb will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID 19, there will be no funeral service. Any donations may be made to the Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, MI 49031 or to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
