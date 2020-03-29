|
Barbara M.
Sellers-Burks
Jan. 21, 1937 - March 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara M. Sellers-Burks, 83, of South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Heritage Point, Mishawaka. She was born on January 21, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Harold and Gladys (Neilson) Shaw. She married Orval Sellers in 1958 and had three children. On July 7, 1990, she married Harold Burks, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Christina (Joseph) Garman of Moseley, Virginia, Georganna (Richard) Geraghty of South Bend, and Alan Sellers (Kathy, deceased) of South Bend, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a sister, Patricia Wagner of FL, and by a large extended family, all of whom loved her and her compassionate kind nature. Barbara was the youngest of 13 children and was preceded in death by 11 siblings. Barbara retired from AT&T in 1998, where she worked in customer service for 20 years. She was a member of Northwest United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, AT&T Pioneers, and volunteered at Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Comfort1 Hospice or to Northwest United Methodist Church, both located in South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020