Barbara
MacMillan-Walker
March 1, 1947 - July 11, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Barbara “Bobbi” A. MacMillan-Walker, 73, of La Porte, IN passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born March 1, 1947 in La Porte to Harold & Katherine (Szawara) Salzer.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wed., July 15, 2020 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, IN. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thurs., July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
Prayers, condolences, & memories can be shared at Essling Funeral Home.com
