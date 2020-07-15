1/1
Barbara MacMillan-Walker
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara

MacMillan-Walker

March 1, 1947 - July 11, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Barbara “Bobbi” A. MacMillan-Walker, 73, of La Porte, IN passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born March 1, 1947 in La Porte to Harold & Katherine (Szawara) Salzer.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wed., July 15, 2020 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, IN. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thurs., July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.

Prayers, condolences, & memories can be shared at Essling Funeral Home.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Essling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Essling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved