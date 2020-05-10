Barbara McGee



Sept. 1924 - March 26, 2020



TEMPE, AZ - On March 26, 2020 Barbara McGee passed quietly into Heaven from her home at Nunnenkamp, Friendship Village, Tempe, AZ. Mother was born in September 1924, married Edgar McGee in May of 1949, and they had four children - Patti, Ricky, Randy, and f'ylartha, all of whom are graduates of Mishawaka High School.



She passed away as a result of her 3rd fracture in her pelvis and a break of the L1 vertebrae over the last 3 years from severe osteoporosis.



She recovered from her orthopedic injuries due to the loving and constant care of her dear friend, and physical therapist, David Carson - until the most recent injury on March 12 - it was just more than she wanted to work through.



From about 1956 until Ed's death in 1991 in South Bend, they raised their children and were active in the community life of Mishawaka, IN. Barb and Ed, and family, were very active in the South Bend and Mishawaka YMCAs, Camp Eberhart, Three RivArs, MirhioAn, and The First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka.



They were well known for their avid bicycling and swimming. Barb and Ed were the first ones to complete the “50 Mile Club” at the new Mishawaka YMCA pool.



in 1992 mother moved to Scottsdale, AZ to be close to her two daughters and enjoyed all of the amenities that Arizona had to offer. She traveled to Hawaii, cruised the SE Pacific countries and Alaska, and made a trip to New England to visit friends there from the mid 50's.



She was well cared for in the last months of her life by David, her children, and professional caregivers who kept her moving and laughing.



She and Daddy are now biking off to breakfast - fully healed and at peace.



In lieu of flowers, Mother would like a donation to the Arizona Humane Society or your preferred animal rescue organization. She loved her Wiski and all of her cats.





