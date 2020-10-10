1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" Mondich
Barbara “Bobbie” Mondich

July 20, 1944 - Oct. 5, 2020

ACWORTH, GA - Barbara “Bobbie” Mondich, age 76, passed away October 5, 2020, with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer. She was a resident of Acworth, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Curt Mondich, as well as her children, David Baugher and his partner Kerry Jones of Marietta, GA, and Dawn and Chris Raborn of Albemarle, NC; and sisters, Becky and Dean Marvin of Marshall, MI, and Diane and David Ireland of Niles, MI; as well as grandchildren, Heather Raborn and Matthew (Brandy) Raborn; and two great-grandchildren, Emma-Lee and Brooke-Lyn Raborn.

She was originally from South Bend, Indiana and graduated from South Bend Central High School. She had a long career in data with several companies. She loved her family and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
