1/1
Barbara Pratt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Pratt

March 23, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Barbara Pratt, 74, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1946 in South Bend, IN.

On August 17, 1963, Barbara married Norman Pratt Sr. who survives. Also surviving Barbara are her children, Lisa Pratt, Norman (Valerie) Pratt Jr., and Richard (Vera) Pratt; grandchildren, Ashley Pratt, Austin Uhlemann, Cody Pratt, Branden Pratt, Kendrick Pratt, Kirk (Julianne) Weesner Jr., Dana McDaniel, Abby Flores, Ryan Pratt, Martina Pratt, Dustin Pratt, and Anastasia Pratt. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

When Barbara was younger she cleaned offices, but once she became a mom her full time job was raising her children. She not only loved spending time with her family; she also loved her indoor and outdoor cats.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm TODAY, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN, with services to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in South Bend, IN on October 14, 2020.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID 19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
07:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Interment
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved