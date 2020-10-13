Barbara Pratt



March 23, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Barbara Pratt, 74, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1946 in South Bend, IN.



On August 17, 1963, Barbara married Norman Pratt Sr. who survives. Also surviving Barbara are her children, Lisa Pratt, Norman (Valerie) Pratt Jr., and Richard (Vera) Pratt; grandchildren, Ashley Pratt, Austin Uhlemann, Cody Pratt, Branden Pratt, Kendrick Pratt, Kirk (Julianne) Weesner Jr., Dana McDaniel, Abby Flores, Ryan Pratt, Martina Pratt, Dustin Pratt, and Anastasia Pratt. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.



When Barbara was younger she cleaned offices, but once she became a mom her full time job was raising her children. She not only loved spending time with her family; she also loved her indoor and outdoor cats.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm TODAY, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN, with services to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in South Bend, IN on October 14, 2020.



Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID 19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.



Contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store