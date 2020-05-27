Barbara Shreve
1925 - 2020
Barbara Shreve

Oct. 22, 1925 - May 23, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Barbara H. Shreve, 94, formerly of Buchanan, passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at West Woods of Niles where she most recently resided.

Private visitation & burial has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, with Rev. David Habicht officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Buchanan. Those wishing to sign Barbara's Memory Book online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Barbara was born October 22, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to Ernest & Ruth (Broadhurst) Hausman. She graduated from Buchanan High School, Class of 1943. On May 15, 1949, she married Roland Shreve at First Presbyterian Church, Buchanan. Barbara was a natural at numbers and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at Harger's Accounting Services in Buchanan. She was a long-time active member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a trained soprano and a choir member for seventy-plus years, directed both the adult & youth choir, served as an elder and the treasurer for a number of years, and was part of the Ruth Circle Club, The 30 Club, The Book Club, BYKOTA Club where she enjoyed the traveling that they did, and the Buchanan Order of Eastern Star. When her daughters were growing up, Barbara served as a Brownie leader for their troops. Thanks to Barbara and all that she provided, the Shreve home was the neighborhood gathering place for all of the girls' friends. In her free time Barbara enjoyed board games and jig saw puzzles with the grandchildren, traveling, and shopping and finding that Black-Friday special deal.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Donna (Michael) Trigg of Buchanan, Ruth Prenkert of Niles, and Jo Ellen (Michael) Busch of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren, Matthew (Kimberly) Trigg, Aaron (Ashley) Trigg, Wendy (Joe) Culver, Jennifer Bailey, and Aimee White, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roland on March 22, 2007, and by her siblings, Jean May, James & John Hausman.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
