Barry Lynn Heflick
May 7, 1953 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barry Lynn Heflick, 66, passed away on May 3, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1953 in South Bend, IN, to the late Forrest and Oleita (Coleman) Heflick.
Barry is survived by his daughter, Jaime (Shawn) Heiser; sons, Jason Heflick, Daniel Vergauwen, and Justin Heflick; grandchildren, Madelyn, Andrew, and Jacob Heiser; siblings, Penny (Ted) Leverman, Sandra Canoot, and Craig Coleman; along with many nieces and nephews.
Barry was...an ass. Seriously, he was the kind of guy you either loved or hated. He was a “tell it like it is” guy. Through this life, he drank a little too much, smoked a little too much, and swore a little too much. He was opinionated, outspoken, and sometimes just downright crude. And forget having a two-way discussion about politics or religion!
But he was more than that. He was an amazing Papa to his grandchildren. He fought cancer long and hard before losing the battle. Friends would say, he was one of the smartest people they knew. His kids would compete with him for the last laugh. Right now he's looking down on us (or up if we're being real), chuckling and saying, “I got cremated so you suckers can't dance on my grave!”
Please make donations in Barry's name to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
There are no services planned at this time.
To send the family condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.