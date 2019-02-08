Basil E. Bryant, Jr.



Oct. 23, 1921 - Jan. 31, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Basil E. Bryant, Jr. (97), residing in Osceola, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, with his eldest daughter by his side. He was born to the late Basil E. Bryant, Sr. and Margaret (Coan) Cahill on October 23, 1921 in Marion, Indiana, and attended Martin Boots Elementary School, Marian and Lafayette Jefferson High School, Lafayette, Indiana.



In October of 1940, Basil joined the U.S. Army Air-Corps and was trained as an air mechanic at Chanute Field, Illinois. Then, in October of 1943, he was sent to Europe serving as a crew chief on P-47 fighters. After the invasion, he served in Normandy on the northern coast of France, Ardennes in Rhineland (Battle of the Bulge), Germany, Central Europe and the Air Offensive Europe Campaign.



Basil was a highly decorated World War II Veteran in the Army Air Corps, earning The Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Citation Badge, European African Middle Eastern Medal, French Croix de Guerre Award, and the European Theater Ribbon with six battle stars. In Nov. 2018, he was able to get up in the air again, thanks to the Mishawaka Pilots Club.



Basil adored his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and watching the Chicago Bears, Cubs, & Notre Dame. He was a member of the Ryan Balmer American Legion Post 161 in Mishawaka, Indiana, serving as Post Commander and many chairman positions at Post level. He also served as American Legion Third District Commander. At Department level, Basil served as Sergeant at Arms and at the National level and served as Vice Chairman for the National Security Council. He was a life member of Mishawaka V.F.W. Post 360. In 1984, Basil retired after 21 years as store manager at J.W. Werntz Hardware in South Bend, Indiana.



On August 18, 1945 at Bertrand Bible Church in Niles, Michigan, Basil married Elaine (Maeyens) Bryant, who survives, alongside his three daughters, Kathleen Bryant of Osceola, Patricia Rossner of Osceola, and Debra Hochstetler of South Bend.



Basil and Elaine Bryant were married for 73 extraordinary years. They have 7 grandchildren, Michelle Kovacs, Jason Krupp, Shawn Rossner, Angela Wheat, Kristin Bryant, Joe Krupp, and Sarah Dodd, and 15 great-grandchildren. Basil was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bryant, his stepmother, Josephine Bryant, and his sister, Juanita Dickey.



Memorial contributions may be given to Millers Vets, a Veterans Organization helping homeless vets. Find out more at millersvets.com.



Graveside Services with Military Rites for Basil will be held on Monday, Feb. 11 at 1:00 pm at Southlawn. Chaplain Charles Wotring will officiate. Burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019