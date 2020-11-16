1/1
Basil J. Zaderej
1926 - 2020
Basil J. Zaderej

Oct. 19, 1926 - Nov. 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Basil J. Zaderej, 94, passed away at 2:30pm Friday, November 13, 2020 in his residence.

Basil was born on October 19, 1926 in Yampol, Ukraine to Yakiv and Olga (Tatarevska) Zaderej. He was employed by Franklin Electric in Bluffton, IN as a tool and die maker. On February 15, 1958 in Fort Wayne he married Tania Tashijan, who survives along with two sons, Victor (Polly) Zaderej of Oregon, IL and Tony (Karen) Zaderej of Gainesville, FL; two grandchildren, Misha and Vika; and numerous nieces and nephews. Basil was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Zaderej.

Private funeral services will be celebrated and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
