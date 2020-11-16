Basil J. Zaderej
Oct. 19, 1926 - Nov. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Basil J. Zaderej, 94, passed away at 2:30pm Friday, November 13, 2020 in his residence.
Basil was born on October 19, 1926 in Yampol, Ukraine to Yakiv and Olga (Tatarevska) Zaderej. He was employed by Franklin Electric in Bluffton, IN as a tool and die maker. On February 15, 1958 in Fort Wayne he married Tania Tashijan, who survives along with two sons, Victor (Polly) Zaderej of Oregon, IL and Tony (Karen) Zaderej of Gainesville, FL; two grandchildren, Misha and Vika; and numerous nieces and nephews. Basil was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Zaderej.
Private funeral services will be celebrated and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
