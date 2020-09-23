1/1
Beatrice E. Rasmussen
1922 - 2020
Beatrice E Rasmussen

July 8, 1922 - Sept. 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Beatrice “Bea” Elizabeth Rasmussen, 98, of Mishawaka, IN passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Northwoods Village in Mishawaka. Born on July 8, 1922 under the sign of Cancer in Michigan City, IN to Nicholas and Antoinette (Cooke) Laskowski, she lived her life as a doer and headstrong individual. In 1947, she married the man of her dreams, John W. Rasmussen, who preceded her in death in 2002 after 55 devoted years together.

Bea and John enjoyed playing golf, bridge, socializing with friends, and had a lifelong affinity with their many canine children. Bea was a former model in Chicago and upon returning to South Bend, was a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross. She subsequently worked for the journal, “The Review of Politics” under the esteemed Professor Matthew Fitziomes at the University of Notre Dame. Bea enjoyed wintering in south Florida and spent many years at the Pompano Beach Club. She was a former member of St. Matthew Cathedral, the Indiana Club, the Elks Club, and the Morris Park Country Club.

Bea is survived by her son, Jack (Susan) Rasmussen of Mishawaka, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date at Highland Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Bea may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.

Online condolences can be left for the Rasmussen family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
