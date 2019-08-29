|
|
Beckey S. Smyers
Feb. 28, 1956 - Aug. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beckey S. (Cenkush) Smyers, 63, of South Bend passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Beckey was born on February 28, 1956, in South Bend, to James S. and Joan M. (Yankee) Cenkush.
On June 14, 1980, in LaPorte, IN she married Harry “Chuck” Smyers. Chuck survives along with their daughters, Stephanie L. Harris-Hooks (fiance' Robert Smith) of Napa, CA and B.J. Smyers-McGee of Mishawaka; mother, Joan M. (Yankee) Cenkush of Granger; sister, Lucinda (Mike) Yates of Mishawaka; two brothers, James R. Cenkush of Valparaiso and Ronald R. (Mary) Cenkush of Osceola; grandchildren, Desmond Hooks, Dylan C. Hooks, Marcus Hooks, Shayla McGee, and Dionte McGee; and two great-granddaughters, Maya Carlson-Smyers and Lena Heines. Beckey was preceded in death by her father, James S. Cenkush, daughter, Traci L. Smyers; two grandchildren, Staci and Hunter Hall; and brother, Dennis Fusion.
Beckey loved traveling, camping, sewing, and shopping, but mostly enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her grandchildren and family and always placed her family first.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beckey's name to: , 911 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis IN 46240; Riley Children's Hospital, 702 Barnhill Drive, Room 5900, Indianapolis, IN 46202-2189; or Ronald McDonald House, 435 Limestone, Indianapolis, IN 46202-2189.
The Smyers family is honoring Beckey's wishes; there will no visitation or services and cremation has taken place.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extended its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Smyers family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019