1/1
Becky Cox Guentert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Becky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Becky Cox Guentert

Oct. 19, 1960 - May 9, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Beloved Becky Cox Guentert is at peace with God, passing with a beautiful smile on her face. She is fondly remembered by a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, and countless life-long friends. All of us are blessed by her spirit.

Becky married her beloved Andy on April Fool's Day 2005 and they had a loving and fun relationship until his passing. She will rest in eternity beside him in South Bend. A Memorial service for Becky will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee, IL TODAY at 11 am. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice for the benefit of education for young women interested in theater or business management.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved