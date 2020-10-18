Becky Cox Guentert
Oct. 19, 1960 - May 9, 2020
CROWN POINT, IN - Beloved Becky Cox Guentert is at peace with God, passing with a beautiful smile on her face. She is fondly remembered by a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, and countless life-long friends. All of us are blessed by her spirit.
Becky married her beloved Andy on April Fool's Day 2005 and they had a loving and fun relationship until his passing. She will rest in eternity beside him in South Bend. A Memorial service for Becky will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee, IL TODAY at 11 am. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
for the benefit of education for young women interested in theater or business management.