Ben Lucero



August 11, 1928 - May 27, 2019



NILES, MI - Ben Lucero, 90, of Niles, Michigan passed to his eternal rest on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born on August 11, 1928 in Saguache, Colorado to the late Joseph and Maria (Mondragon) Lucero. In 1945, at the age of 17, he proudly joined the United States Navy and served in World War II. After returning stateside he bought his own semi-truck and began delivering steel out of Colorado for 6 years. He then followed his sister Ruth and moved to the South Bend, Indiana/Niles, Michigan area. He started working for Associated Truck Lines/ANR Truck Lines where he worked for 36 years before retiring.



In 1958 he met the love of his life, Janon Rolfs of Niles and they were wed in South Bend on May 3, 1958. They were married 60 years before her passing in October of 2018.



From 1968 to 1971 Ben and Janon owned and operated Lucero's Taco House which was the first Mexican restaurant in Niles.



After retirement, Ben and Janon bought a motor home. They loved traveling all over the United States, taking the scenic route. His most treasured time was spending time with family. He loved family gatherings that included cooking for his large family, watching the grandkids swim in the pool, and telling his wonderful stories.



Ben was devoted to his family, as he cared for his loving wife in her last years. He was a thoughtful and considerate husband, dad, grandpa, and brother.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Janon; sisters, Ruth Gleason, Rosie Martinez, Theodora Candelaria, Reyes Maez, and Juanita Solano; and granddaughters, Kathy Sly, and Maria Lucero.



Ben is survived by his children, Cindy (Robert) DePoy of Niles, Craig (Kathy) Sly of Niles, Steven (Patty) Lucero of Niles, Rhonda (Mike) Brown of Columbus, Ohio, Dana (Jane) Lucero of Niles, Marcus (Cheryl Morris) Lucero of South Bend, Stacie (Trina) Lucero of South Bend, and Chris (Fauleen) Lucero of Logansport, Indiana, twenty grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Robert (Angie) Lucero of Hammond, Indiana; and sister, Julia Figueroa of Corpus Christi, Texas; along with a host of nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service for Ben will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel with a time of visitation beginning at Noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Sumnerville Bible Baptist Church, 61268 Indian Lake Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.



Photos, memories, and condolences may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019